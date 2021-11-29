The venues include Burger Hub, which offers handmade burgers with a difference, and the highly anticipated Doki Kagoshima, a contemporary Japanese restaurant with lofty ambitions to become the top Japanese restaurant in the city.

They have opened at New Era Square, St Mary’s Gate, on the edge of the city centre, which is calling itself Sheffield’s hottest new food and drink destination.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharing plate and cocktails at Lykke

Doki Kagoshima boasts an authentic menu that includes rice bowls, salmon rolls, nigiri and sashimi. The elegant décor is complemented by stylish presentation, which ranges from the beautiful Japanese tea-sets to rice bowls which arrive at your table wreathed in flame.

Doki’s menu has been carefully crafted to focus on delicious authentic Japanese cuisine, using the very best ingredients and is accessible to both Japanese enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

The second venue, Burger Hub, serves “elegant designer burgers”, according to owner Syed Naqvi.

Syed’s dreams of opening his own burger restaurant started when he noticed a lack of venues serving quality burgers using halal produce in Sheffield.

Cocktails at Lykke

“Our menu features beef, lamb, chicken and vegetarian burgers – all of which is halal and locally sourced to minimise environmental impact. We want to be part of the city’s new generation of hospitality venues that is destined to shake up the food and drink scene,” he said.

Doki and Burger Hub are the latest additions to the growing community of contemporary independent business that have already opened in New Era Square.

Oisoi Gathering began serving fine-dining small plates last year, alongside a handful of smaller street food outlets, such as the popular Yum Yum Bites.

Lykke, a warm and sociable Nordic coffee and cocktail bar, opened in August and has quickly become a must-visit destination.

Alex Moore from Lykke said: “We were inspired by Scandinavian culture. The people there really know how to relax and have a great time.”