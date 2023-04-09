Turtle Bay have launched a new menu curated by celebrity Chef Collin Brown, who has cooked for the likes of Beyoncé.

The new Caribbean inspired menu is 42 per cent vegan and The Star was invited along to try some of the new dishes. On the new menu are 12 new dishes including the island brunch bowl, rum bbq ribs, trini curry prawn and curry jackfruit, and two ‘beach board’ sharing platters.

The restaurant also boasts an extensive tropical cocktail menu and a happy hour which lasts all day except between the hours of 7pm and 9.30pm. With great deals on drinks and reggae music playing throughout the day, it’s no wonder Sheffield’s Turtle Bay was thriving when I visited at 5pm on a Friday to sample the new menu.

During my visit I tried the mixed sharing platter, the trini curry prawn and the Jamaican run down. The mixed sharing platter featured a delicious selection of jerk pit wings, crispy chilli squid, pulled chicken doubles and cheesy jerk fries.

Turtle Bay in Sheffield, where the crispy chilli squid was the best our reviewer had ever tasted

I have found squid can sometimes be chewy, but the crispy chilli squid was the best I have ever tasted. The pulled chicken doubles were deliciously flavoursome, I would definitely have these again. It is a toss up between the squid and the pulled chicken doubles as to which was the highlight of the sharing platter, either way, it was a hit, although certainly not the healthiest thing on the menu.

The trini curry prawn was a delicious prawn curry packed with sweet flavours and plenty of prawns. The vegan Jamaican run down was a sweet potato and butternut squash stew served with rice and peas. The dish was enjoyable and certainly very healthy but out of the two, I felt the curry had a better flavour than the stew which was slightly tangy.

Overall, the food was very tasty, the atmosphere was lively, and the staff were friendly. I will certainly be returning to Turtle Bay, and not just for the coconut espresso martinis, which were amazing.