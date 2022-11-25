Caribbean restaurant and bar chain Turtle Bay is no exception. I went to its Sheffield restaurant last night to try out the festive offerings there, which include a brand new range of cocktails and two and three course menu options. You can choose one, two or three courses, or mix and match starters and small plates. Two courses start at £18.50 and three courses start at £23.50. If you go during happy hour, you can get two-for-one cocktails alongside this.

With the whole menu to choose from, I was spoiled for choice. For my starter I went for the Garlic Pit Prawns which are inspired by Jamaican pepper prawns and made up of whole king prawns in a chilli and garlic butter with a grilled roti flatbread to mop up the juices. They were delicious and full of flavour, with the flatbread alongside them a nice touch. The starter portion sizes were also very generous and you could easily make a meal out of choosing a few small plates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another standout were the Trini Doubles - a classic Trinidad & Tobago street food made of soft bara roti topped with curried chickpeas, cucumber chutney, coconut and slightly hot sauce.

Some of the dishes and cocktails on the new Christmas menu at Turtle Bay Sheffield

Any main from the entire menu is included in the Christmas deal so, again, there was a lot to choose from. I went for a popular dish, the Mo’Bay Chicken: chargrilled chicken breast topped with a mildly spiced, creamy sauce and served with sweet plantain. It was a perfect mix of sweetness and spice. I don’t enjoy food if it’s too spicy and this was enough for me to enjoy the flavour without finding it too hot, so if you’re anything like me this one’s for you!

However, if you can actually handle your spice, there are plenty of great options, one of those being the Brown Chicken – marinated chicken thighs, slowly braised in browning, a secret mix of herbs and spices and tomatoes for a rich stew, served with coconut rice & peas. This colourful dish definitely had a kick to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the food, I had to try the new selection of cocktails. The new cocktails are:

● Dessert Island: A salted caramel martini made up of dark rum, Tia Maria, cold brew coffee, salted caramel sauce and vanilla

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dessert Island and Caribbean Candy Sour cocktails from the Christmas menu at Turtle Bay Sheffield

● Jamrock Punch: Gin, passionfruit, strawberry, apple, grapefruit and fresh lime

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Tobago Tea: Duppy White, vodka, tequila, gin, grapefruit, mango and fresh lime

● Tingwray: Wray and Nephew, white rum, grapefruit and fresh lime

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Caribbean Candy Sour: Kingston 62 Gold, amaretto and falernum, green melon liqueur, apple, grapefruit and fresh lime.

Turtle Bay Sheffield has launched its new Christmas menu, and it didn't disappoint

Advertisement Hide Ad

These drinks were the perfect accompaniment to the food, a great range of sweet, sour and fruity. Dessert island lives up to its name. If you’re too full for an actual pudding, this is an amazing alternative. Caribbean Candy Sour was sweet but zingy - a great sour taste. My personal favourites, Jamrock Punch and Tobago Tea, were easily drinkable cocktails that don’t taste too strong. There really is something for everyone.

Turtle Bay Sheffield is located beside Sheffield City Hall at Unit 2, NUM Building, 18 Holly Street, Sheffield S1 2GT.

Advertisement Hide Ad