Turtle Bay Sheffield: New ‘Late Night Eats’ deal includes 'little bites of heaven' - review

Well Turtle Bay have recently announced their ‘Late Night Eats’ deal, where you can get four cocktails and two small plates for a steal at £23.50.

This deal is available from 10pm Friday to Saturday, and from 9:30pm from Sunday to Thursday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Food review of Turtle Bay in Sheffield.

However, each two cocktails must be the same, the same as normal happy hour stipulations. To get the best value out of this deal, I recommend swapping and sharing with others, to get 4 different cocktails, and a sample of

different dishes.

Upon arrival, I knew I wanted try one of their bestselling cocktails- the Pineapple Daiquiri. When I first sipped it, I could immediately see why it’s a fan favourite, and I can assure you, I did not share.

The mixture of Jamaica Cove Pineapple, triple sec, fresh lime and pineapple is a beautifully sweet combination. For those who do not like the taste of alcohol, this is perfect, as it tastes of a fruity juice. This was my favourite cocktail of the night and I would highly recommend.

Food review of Turtle Bay in Sheffield.

I tried a sip of the Spiced Julep cocktail, which is for an acquired taste. The Duppy Spiced, tequila and ginger beer gave it a kick. The fresh mint also gave it a botanical, herbal taste.

In terms of food, I opted for the Jerk Pit Wings and the Mac ‘n’ Cheese Bites.

My partner chose the Jerk Pit Ribs and the Trini Doubles; however, we decided to share.

I first tucked into the Jerk Pit Wings, which are fresh chicken wings which are marinated in their homemade rub, chargrilled and topped with ‘fiery’ jerk sauce. Upon first bite, the tender meat fell off the bone, and I was greeted by

A selection of dishes.

bursts of jerk flavours from the rub and sauce. Although I did not find these particularly spicy, those who have a low spice tolerance may. These were the star of the show.

The Mac ‘n’ Cheese bites are crispy balls of macaroni cooked in a cheddar cheese sauce, topped with a sweet chilli mango sauce. These were little bites of heaven. I really enjoyed the rich cheese contrasted with the sweet and

spicy sauce. They are also vegetarian friendly.

The Trini Doubles are vegan friendly, and are inspired by Trinidad and Tobago street food. It consists of a bara roti topped with curried chickpeas, cucumber chutney, shredded coconut and some slightly hot sauce. This was

Cocktails.

presented beautifully, and the fragrant mixture of spices gave it a moreish tang.

The tender Jerk Pit Ribs had a subtle smoky flavour to them, but overall seemed milder than the wings. They are slightly different to the wings, as they are basted in their sweet and sticky mango BBQ sauce, but still very delicious.

Throughout my visit, the staff were very friendly and attentive. I did not feel rushed.

I then had the pleasure of tasting the Kingston Solero cocktail. It indeed does taste like a melted, alcoholic solero in a glass. It contains white rum, mango, passionfruit, coconut milk, vanilla and fresh lime. However, any more than one drink may be sickly, due to the coconut milk.

Next was the Passion Martini, served with a prosecco shot. It includes white rum, passionfruit, vanilla and orange. Similar to the Pineapple Daiquiri, the sweet fruitiness made it smooth and enjoyable to drink.

Overall, it appears Turtle Bay has tapped into a niche market of people who want to enjoy a late snack and some chilled cocktails. Some seemed to be enjoying the vibes of the playlist, as they were up dancing, which added to the laid-back atmosphere.

Food review at Turtle Bay in Sheffield.

I look forward to visiting again.