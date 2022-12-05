Now a Sheffield-based brewery has teamed up with a Derbyshire vineyard to come up with the perfect party piece for a festive gathering – by creating a sparkling English white wine using grapes grown locally. True North Brew Co. have just released a limited edition Sheffield Champers – made with Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grapes grown by The English Wine Project at Renishaw Hall.

Just 200 bottles have been made of the wine, which is priced at £29.95 each. Because it is not actually made in the French region of Champagne – located about 100 miles east of Paris – it cannot be called ‘Champagne’. However, the makers have described it as ‘something really special', and urged members of the public to get their hands on this ‘little bit of Sheffield History.’

It is said to taste lighter than champagne and English sparkling wines are growing in popularity and considered a more affordable alternative to champagne.

Sheffield Champers.

Nicky Geraghty, marketing manager at True North Brew Co. said: “Sheffield Champers is 2017 vintage sparkling wine, perfectly balanced with fine light bubbles and hints of lemon zest, light apple, and elderflower.

“It’s the perfect celebratory drink for the festive period when you’re reuniting with family and friends at those pre-Christmas get-togethers.”

True North's partners in the making process Renishaw Hall Vineyard have won numerous awards for their wines over the years including gold, silver and bronze awards in the Wine GB annual awards.

The vineyard was founded in 1972 by Sir Rearsby Sitwell, the father of the current hall owner Alexandra.

Sheffield Champers is described as being very special.

You can order your very own bottle of Sheffield Champers via the True North website here https://www.truenorthbrewco.uk/product-page/sheffield-champers

