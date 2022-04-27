Trippets Lounge Bar, in Sheffield city centre, has been granted £110,000 from the Cultural Recovery Fund, after the pandemic dealt hammer blows to its owners.

Carl and Debbie Shaw, owners of the bar, ploughed their life savings into the venue after a loss of business throughout lockdown left them fearing bankruptcy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trish Heenan performing in Trippets Lounge Bar.

Debbie said: “We were looking at the very real possibility of losing everything we’d worked for. You can only imagine the rollercoaster of emotions we went through in Covid as the debts mounted.

“There’s no doubt this grant has saved us. We can now retain our musicians, our staff, our suppliers and give our loyal customers the security that the venue they’ve supported through thick and thin is here to stay.”

The bar has become nationally renowned for both its live jazz and stylish dining experience, and it is loved by locals.

So much so, customers contributed hundreds of pounds in a crowdfunding campaign, and musicians took a fifty per cent pay cut to keep it afloat during the pandemic.

Trippets Lounge Bar, which was unveiled by husband and wife Debbie and Carl in 2015, had become nationally renowned for both its live jazz and stylish dining experience prior to lockdown.