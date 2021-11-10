Top tips from Eat Smart Sheffield: There's no food more synonymous with Bonfire Night than jacket potatoes

The annual bonfires supposedly started as an annual commemoration that the plot was foiled and King James survived. But as well as the bonfires and fireworks, we all like the food - hearty and comforting, ideal for these cold, dark nights…

Jacket Potatoes - There’s no food more synonymous with Bonfire Night than jacket potatoes! Historically, in the mid-19th century, jacket potatoes were sold on the streets by hawkers during the autumn and winter months and, in London, it was estimated that some 10 tons of baked potatoes were sold each day by this method! Common fillings include cheese, beans, tuna mayo or chilli.

Soup - Nothing is more perfect to eat on a cold night in front of the bonfire than a large mug of warming soup. Soups can be made well in advance, then heated beforehand, and transported in a thermos. And there is an endless variety to choose from – we like pumpkin, butternut squash or leek and potato – yum!

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Historically, in the mid-19th century, jacket potatoes were sold on the streets by hawkers during the autumn and winter months

Sausages - Bangers and mash are quite delicious, as well as a quintessential British food. Thick, fat, sizzling sausages with creamy mash, veg, and lashings of onion gravy make this dish the perfect comfort food for bonfire night.

Shepherds Pie - a perfect bonfire night food if you are feeding a crowd. A savoury mixture of lamb and veg, it’s topped with mashed potatoes and baked until a crispy, golden crust forms. For a meatless version, try a vegetarian shepherd’s pie or if you’d rather use ground beef instead of lamb, a cottage pie is a similar recipe.

Sweet Treats- Another fabulous Bonfire night food is Yorkshire Parkin, a cake traditionally made of oatmeal and black treacle.

Or why not treat yourself to a toffee apple or some toasted marshmallows?

For more top tips, food facts & recipes:

Twitter: @eatsmartsheff

Facebook: @eatsmartsheff