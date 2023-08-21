Top Five Tips

In line with our ethos of wanting to make good food the easy choice for everyone and to encourage the whole city to ‘Eat Smart’, here are this week’s five top tips for a healthier you, a healthier family, a healthier planet and even a healthier bank balance!

1. Don’t be afraid of the Dark!

Dark chocolate is a healthier option compared to milk or white.

It is a rich source of antioxidants and minerals, and it generally contains less sugar and calories.

Some research even suggests that dark chocolate may help lower the risk of heart disease, reduce inflammation and insulin resistance, and improve brain function.

2. Cook from Scratch!

A home cooked meal is a more affordable alternative to ready meals or takeaways.

It is healthier too as the latter often contain high levels of fat, salt and sugar.

You may have to put a bit more time and effort in but cooking from scratch will save you money – and your health!

3. Don’t Stress over a Fussy Eater!

Fussy eating is very common and generally just a phase. It can be worrying but try not to let your child see you are concerned.

Don’t force your child to eat – but give praise when they do. And don’t be put off offering new foods - children often need to taste a new food lots of times before accepting it.

4. Use your Lid!

Start saving money and the planet long before you even plate up!

When boiling water, if you pop a lid on your pan you can cook more efficiently, keeping the water hot without having to turn up the heat.

This can save about 3% in energy costs, per pan!

5. Grill Don’t Fry!

During grilling, the fat drips off as the food cooks. It results in healthier food compared to that which is fried.

Grilling instead of frying helps to reduce the risk of diseases such as stroke and type 2 diabetes, and healthy cooking contributes to overall good health and wellbeing.

