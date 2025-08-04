Chinese food is one of the most beloved global cuisines across the UK.
There are plenty of authentic Chinese restaurants and takeaways in South Yorkshire to visit, with both traditional menus and innovative dishes.
Here we take a look at 10 of the top-rated Chinese restaurants and takeaways in South Yorkshire, according to diner reviews on TripAdvisor.
1. Four Seasons, Dinnington
Four Seasons in Dinnington has a 4.7* rating from 172 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Casually picked at random, and what a choice. Perfectly cooked seafood platter, and beautiful seasoning on sides. We will definitely come again.” | Google Maps
2. China Rose, Doncaster
China Rose in Doncaster has a 4* rating from 799 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “We always have first class service from all members of staff. The food is the best we have ever tasted. We would never go to any other Chinese restaurant.” | Tripadvisor-Sheryl W
3. Oriental Palace, Doncaster
Oriental Palace in Doncaster has a 4.4* rating from 250 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Excellent menu and wine list. A family run concern where they take great pride in getting things right. Consistently top quality food and always first class service. Thank you." | Google Maps
4. Jamps, Tickhill
Jamps in Tickhill has a 4.3* rating from 282 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Fabulous food, excellent staff and service. Love this place and highly recommend. The restaurant is immaculately clean, lovely decor and the staff are very attentive.” | Google Maps
