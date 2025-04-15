Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Britain’s ‘best pub restaurant chef’ has reopened his popular gastro after a major refurb.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People may recognise Chris Mapp from his recent appearance on the ITV show ‘James Martin’s Saturday Morning’, where he showed up alongside racing presenter Ed Chamberlin.

The local chef trained in London in Michelin restaurants owned by some of the world's greatest chefs such as Marcus Waring and Gordon Ramsey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But 11 years ago he found his true home, when his old local in Derbyshire came up for sale, and since then he’s worked tirelessly to transform the Tickled Trout into an award-winning gastro that can stand up to some of the best in the country.

And last year his hard work was recognised, when Chris was awarded 'best pub restaurant chef' in the UK at the Craft Guild Of Chefs Awards ceremony by HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh.

Chris Mapp has had a week he'll never forget, appearing on James Martin's Saturday Morning and now preparing to reopen his beloved pub, the Tickled Trout. | The Tickled Trout

In the time since then he has been renovating the beloved pub in Barlow - only a half an hour drive from Sheffield city centre - which has now re-opened, with Chris bringing something from his television appearance back to the restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “After 11 years of successfully owning the Tickled Trout it was time to revitalise and launch TT 2.0.

“The refurb is stunning, and we can't wait to welcome everyone.

“The restaurant has been transformed with beautiful design finishes, the lounge balances comfort and style and showcases a wonderful local artist who lives just round the corner.

“It's been an incredible week, starring alongside James Martin was brilliant, the dish I cooked for him received much praise - I can reassure those visiting the tickled Trout the delicious spiced scotch egg will be on the menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We reopen with a wonderful team who are full of energy and enthusiasm, and our passion for producing high quality dishes using local seasonal ingredients is as strong as ever."

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.