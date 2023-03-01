Two breweries popular in Sheffield have been nominated for prestigious national awards.

The Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA) has named the finalists for its Business Awards 2023, highlighting the best breweries, taprooms, retailers, pubs and beer industry businesses from across the UK. The awards include a variety of categories, from pump clip, can and bottle design, to efforts taken by brewers to make their business more sustainable.

Peak District-based Thornbridge Brewery, which runs pubs in Sheffield including The Cricket Inn at Totley, The Hallamshire House at Commonside and The Stag’s Head in Sharrow, is up for the UK's Best Independent Craft Brewery Webshop, gong. Meanwhile, Abbeydale Funk Dungeon – by Abbeydale Brewery – is nominated in the Best Concept Design category.

Neil Walker, SIBA’s head of communication and marketing, chaired the panel of expert judges. He said: “With hundreds of superb entries from across the UK, I would like to say a huge congratulations to all of the breweries and beer businesses named as finalists in the SIBA Business Awards 2023.

Dan Baxter Sales Director at Abbeydale Brewery. Picture Scott Merrylees

"To make it this far is a huge, huge achievement and the judging panel had an incredibly tough job this year such was the quality of entries overall.”

The SIBA Business Awards 2023 will be presented on Wednesday, March 15, at BeerX UK in Liverpool.