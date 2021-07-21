This Sheffield pub is offering free meals to customers - you just have to tell them one thing

The Peacock on Baslow Road, Owler Bar, has announced the initiative after bosses discovered since lockdown lifted 34% of Brits are making increasingly elaborate excuses to justify their trips to the pub, which are up on pre-pandemic levels.

‘I need to get out of the house’ topped the list of most commonly-used excuses for a trip to their local at 31%, closely followed by ‘I deserve it’ at 27%.

Many who answered admitted to using some creative license when making up an excuse, with 18% saying they were meeting a distant acquaintance such as their cousin’s next-door neighbour’s uncle and 4% marking the dog’s birthday.

Is it your dog's birthday? This could be the excuse to visit the pub which wins you a free meal

Nearly half of all Brits said they would happily make up an excuse as a reason see friends and family at their local pub.

Following the findings, the pub is giving away complimentary meals to locals with the most original excuses for visiting.

Lewis Widdowson, general manager at the Peacock Chef & Brewer pub, said: “Locals are wanting to come to the pub more than they have in years in order to see friends, have a family meal or a night out with their partner – but it’s been so long since they’ve been able to socialise properly, some feel like they need a reason to justify it.

“We’ve loved seeing our guests find any possible reason to make up for lost time with their loved ones - which is why we’ve decided to have a bit of fun with it. Between now and August 4, people giving the most entertaining excuses for visiting will be rewarded with money towards a meal and drink so they can live out their excuse again with their loved ones.

“Perhaps you’ve lost your keys, the dog ate your dinner, or you’re simply making up for lost time by making special occasions extra special this year – tell us your reasons for visiting, and we’ll reward the best.”

To be in with a chance of winning one of 10 £100 gift cards, locals simply need to submit their excuses at https://www.chefandbrewer.com/AnyExcuse by August 4.