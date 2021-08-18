This is what we made of the build-your-own brunch boards at new Sheffield restaurant and bar

The Furnace is part of development scheme Heart of the City II, and welcomed customers for the first time in June.

The stylish eatery has a Yorkshire-inspired menu which includes humble fish cakes which have been elevated to fine dining; Yorkshire Tea-smoked mackerel, and mouth-watering Yorkshire puddings served with vanilla ice cream, salted caramel sauce and dried raspberries.

The Furnace, whose name is a nod to Sheffield' s industrial heritage, have also just introduced a new brunch menu, whereby diners get to choose one option from each of the six different sections which are as follows: eggs and tofu; hearty; bakery; fruit and grains; sweet and mini juice boost. All of your options are brought out together on a wooden brunch board, adding a touch of tapas to your dining experience.

Brunch board containing shakshuka; sausage and bacon; seeded bread; melon and grapefruit; Nutella French toast and green juice boost. Picture: Scott Merrylees

The brunch menu is available Friday to Sunday, and my dining companion and I went to visit at 11am on a Saturday morning, when the venue was already a hive of activity.

Groups of friends, families and couples were happily tucking into inviting brunch boards, as a live DJ played mellow electronic music.

The venue is large, chic and modern, and while the atmosphere was relaxed and laid-back during our brunch; I can also imagine it being a buzzing spot for a night out.

From the eggs and tofu section, I selected scrambled tofu, topped with toasted seeds, while my dining companion opted for the baked shakshuka with crème fraîche.

The Furnace in Sheffield city centre. Picture Scott Merrylees

The scrambled tofu was flavoursome and delicious, and the seeds added a texture that really helped to elevate the dish, while my dining companion found the shaksuka to be a nice way to have eggs as part of the larger meal.

From the hearty section I chose the plant based smoked sausage with roasted red onions and mustard, which had just the right level of spice and was very tasty.

My dining companion chose the firm and hearty, chipolata-style Cumberland sausage with a crisp strip of American-style crispy bacon and leaf garnish.

Next, I selected the jalapeno cornbread baked with chipotle butter, which was light and perfectly cooked, and tasted like a spicy and scrumptious savoury cake; meanwhile my dining companion went for two perfectly-toasted, and tasty, slices of seeded toast, with whipped butter and jam.

You can also add bottomless drinks to your brunch for £15 per person (terms and conditions apply), with options including an Aperol spritz and prosecco. Also pictured are the mini juice boosts you can get as part of your brunch. Picture: Scott Merrylees

From fruit and grains I went for a delectable yoghurt pot of passion fruit and coconut chia, while my dining companion chose a slice of melon with a slice of lightly-grilled grapefruit which helped to provide some balance to all of the richness.

I chose carrot cake over overnight oats for my sweet option. It was hearty with just a hint of sweetness. The perfect final food option.

My dining companion opted for Nutella French toast, which, while deicious, would perhaps have been improved by being warm. The whole ensemble is served on an attractive piece of wood, which doesn't retain the heat like a plate would.

We both topped off the brunch board with a delicious green shot juice boost, packed with matcha; apple; cucumber; mint; lime and plenty of vitamins.

Brunch board containing scrambled tofu; plant based smoked sausage; jalapeno cornbread; passion fruit and coconut chia yoghurt pot; carrot cake overnight oats and green juice boost. Picture: Scott Merrylees

To accompany my my meal I had a Thai chilli mocktail with coconut purée, basil, chilli and apple juice, while the alcoholic version adds Beefeater gin and apple liqueur. It tasted gorgeous, and gave my meal a little kick. We also enjoyed the coffee on offer at The Furnace, both caffinated and decaffinated.

Our brunch boards, which cost £15 per person, were complimentary.

You can also add bottomless drinks for £15 and can choose between a spritz (aperol, raspberry, blood orange or elderflower), prosecco or their house pint. This option is available for the whole table only, up to six people, and the price per person includes bottomless drinks for 90 minutes from ordering.

Staff were friendly and attentive. Overall, it was an enjoyable dining experience, and I liked the wide variety of brunch options on offer.

Visit https://www.thefurnace.uk.com/ for more information.