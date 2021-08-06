If you log onto the popular app from noon today – Friday, August 6 – and head straight to Heavenly Desserts, you’ll be given the chance to bag a slice of limited-edition birthday cake for just 1p.

The cake is made with vanilla buttercream, a raspberry jam filling and decorated with an array of Yorkshire Mix sweets, from fruit and mint humbugs to pear drops and fruit rock.

Since its launch in the city six years ago, more than 700 restaurants have signed up to the platform. Deliveroo has created work for more than 900 people, with the majority of these being the Deliveroo riders who deliver your food which is cooked fresh to order and delivered to your door within 30 minutes.

This is how you can get a slice of birthday cake for 1p today in Sheffield in partnership with Deliveroo and Heavenly Desserts. Picture: Deliveroo.

Natasha Graydon from Deliveroo said: “We’re thrilled to be celebrating our sixth anniversary in Sheffield. We want to give back to our loyal customers and what better way to celebrate turning six than 1p birthday cakes!”

The good news is you do not have to pay a minimum order value, but you will have to pay an additional service fee and delivery fee – unless you have a Deliveroo Plus account.

The offer will be available for one day only, while stocks last, with a maximum of two £0.01 menu items per order.