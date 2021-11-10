Think cabbage, cauliflower, carrots and pumpkins - top tips from Eat Smart Sheffield

1. Small Steps - Cut down a little bit on things, you probably won’t even notice. Have one scoop of ice-cream instead of two, go for a regular portion of fries instead of a large, or a small milkshake instead of a medium.

Eat slowly and wait. You’ll probably find you are just as satisfied with the smaller portion but you’ll have saved yourself a lot of calories (and money!).

2. Eat More Fibre - Adults should be having 30g of fibre a day; many of us are not getting enough. There is strong evidence that eating plenty of fibre is associated with a lower risk of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and bowel cancer.

Get seasonal - Think cabbage, cauliflower, carrots, parsnips, and of course… pumpkins!

Choosing foods with fibre also makes us feel fuller and keeps our digestive system healthy.

3. Grown Your Own - You may want to try growing your own fruit and veg to cut down on your supermarket bills.

Home-grown produce tastes so much better as it can be cooked within minutes of harvesting, there are no ‘food miles’ involved, and you’ll also be able to ensure that your food is grown with limited chemical inputs.

4. Choose well, save the planet! - Through our eating choices we all have the power to make a difference to the planet.

The production of 1 kg of beef for example is connected to the emission of 34.5 kg of CO2, the same as driving a car for approximately 181 miles! On the other hand, the impact of 1kg of fruit is roughly 0.44 kg of CO2, the same as driving just 2.3 miles.

5. Get seasonal - As the nights draw in and the weather gets colder, we all enjoy tucking into warming dishes of food.

Hearty stews, bakes and soups can all be made from the seasonal veg that you can harvest or buy at this time of year. Think cabbage, cauliflower, carrots, parsnips, and of course… pumpkins!

