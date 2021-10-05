The Food Standards Agency publishes the food hygiene ratings for every business premises in the country, including takeaways, restaurants, pubs, bars, hotels and nightclubs.

A food safety officer from the local authority inspects the business to check that it follows food hygiene law so that the food is safe to eat and then provides the rating online so the public can check before they visit.

A zero star hygiene rating is the lowest a business can receive and means urgent improvement is necessary, while a five star rating is the highest and means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These Sheffield restaurants and takeaways have turned things around and received a five star hygiene rating after previously scoring one star. Picture: Google Maps.

Back in 2019, there were 29 restaurants and takeaways in Sheffield which had received a one star hygiene rating, with six zero star ones.

But in a great turn of events, a number of those who required major improvement at their last inspection have since made all the necessary changes and now have a five star rating.

These are: Napoli Pizza on Swanbourne Road, Wonderful on Nether Shire Lane, Chatanooga on Chesterfield Road and Maranto’s Pizza & Grill House on Birley Moor Road.

These businesses in Sheffield now all have a five star hygiene rating according to the Food Standards Agency. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images.

Chach Spark on Abbeydale Road has also gone from zero stars to four stars.

A number of other takeaways and restaurants from the list are still waiting on their latest inspection, or their details have not been updated on the Food Standards Agency website.

Napoli Pizza came under new ownership in 2020, ahead of its most recent inspection in March this year, where it received the top rating.

Owner Bedriddin Mohammed told The Star: “We feel very proud to have now got the five star rating.

“We look after the takeaway. We clean all the time, we make good food, we really look after everything to make the hygiene perfect.

“Business has been up and down through the pandemic but we are really happy with how things are going in general.”

The other businesses on the list were all contacted by The Star but did not respond by the time of publication.

There are currently 12 restaurants and 13 takeaways in Sheffield with a one star hygiene rating, according to the FSA, and none with a zero star rating.

Last month, The Church House pub on St James Street in Sheffield city centre complained after there was a delay in publishing its latest inspection results.

The business originally had a one star food hygiene rating, but a new inspection in June this year took it up to four stars – although this was not updated by Sheffield City Council at the time.

The authority said the delay to processing the report was due to staff sickness.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Church House on St James Street was inspected recently and achieved a food hygiene rating of four.

“Unfortunately there was a delay in processing this due to staff sickness. We have now updated this hygiene rating and we confirm the rating of four.