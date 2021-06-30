Fans celebrate at The Common Room as England beat Germany in Euro 2020. Picture: Chris Etchells

These Sheffield pubs are fully booked for the England v Ukraine match

Scores of Sheffielders are set to head to the pub to watch England play Ukraine in the quarter final of Euro 2020 this weekend.

By Sarah Marshall
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 2:34 pm

A number of pubs across the city are already fully booked for the match.

We have compiled this handy list of the venues that have confirmed they are all booked up for the big game.

1. The Wildcard Bar & Grill on Ecclesall Road, Sharrow

Alix McFadd -Sales and Events Manager at the Wildcard said: "We have had an incredible amount of interest and we have been fully booked for a couple of weeks already for this Saturday, we have no spaces left for the match."

2. Walkabout on Carver Street in the city centre

Walkabout is fully booked, however they may accept walk-ins if they have any cancellations.

3. Champs on Ecclesall Road, Sharrow

Champs Sheffield is also fully booked

4. The Shakey on Bradfield Road, Hillsborough

A spokesperson for the pub said on their Facebook page: "We are now fully booked inside and out for this coming Saturday."

