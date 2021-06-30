These Sheffield pubs are fully booked for the England v Ukraine match

A number of pubs across the city are already fully booked for the match.
We have compiled this handy list of the venues that have confirmed they are all booked up for the big game.
1. The Wildcard Bar & Grill on Ecclesall Road, Sharrow
Alix McFadd -Sales and Events Manager at the Wildcard said: "We have had an incredible amount of interest and we have been fully booked for a couple of weeks already for this Saturday, we have no spaces left for the match."
Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Walkabout on Carver Street in the city centre
Walkabout is fully booked, however they may accept walk-ins if they have any cancellations.
Photo: Andrew Roe
3. Champs on Ecclesall Road, Sharrow
Champs Sheffield is also fully booked
Photo: JPI
4. The Shakey on Bradfield Road, Hillsborough
A spokesperson for the pub said on their Facebook page: "We are now fully booked inside and out for this coming Saturday."
Photo: Google