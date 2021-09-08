These are the Sheffield restaurants, cafes and pubs with one star food hygiene ratings

Each establishment is given a food hygiene rating which is out of five. Five is the highest score they can receive, with zero being the lowest.

In Sheffield at the moment there are currently no pubs, bars, restaurants or cafes with a zero star rating, but there are 16 premises with a one star rating.

A one star rating is categorised as ‘major improvement necessary’.

These 16 all received a one star rating at their last review, according to official data on the Food Standards Agency website. Have you been to any?

1. Hang Address: Unit 15 West One Plaza 8 Fitzwilliam Street Sheffield S1 4JB Date of last inspection: October 5,2020

2. The Church House Address: 4 St James' Street Sheffield S1 2EW Date of last inspection: July 16, 2019

3. Red Lion Address: 653 London Road Sheffield S2 4HT Date of last inspection: August 6, 2018

4. Shakespeare's Address: 146-148 Gibraltar Street Sheffield S3 8UB Date of last inspection: January 8, 2020