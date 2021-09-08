These are the Sheffield restaurants, cafes and pubs with one star food hygiene ratings

All pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes in Sheffield are subject to hygiene inspections from the Food Standards Agency so customers are aware of the cleanliness of the premises they are eating and drinking in.

By Brogan Maguire
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 12:10 pm

Each establishment is given a food hygiene rating which is out of five. Five is the highest score they can receive, with zero being the lowest.

In Sheffield at the moment there are currently no pubs, bars, restaurants or cafes with a zero star rating, but there are 16 premises with a one star rating.

A one star rating is categorised as ‘major improvement necessary’.

These 16 all received a one star rating at their last review, according to official data on the Food Standards Agency website. Have you been to any?

