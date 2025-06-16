The annual guide, designed by culinary experts at Michelin, gathers up to date information on the country’s best restaurants.
This year’s is the 51st made for Great Britain and Ireland, and includes long-time favourites and newcomers alike.
And while no Sheffield restaurant made the list, foodies shouldn’t be concerned, as plenty of restaurants in driving distance drew the attention of the respected food critics.
So to make things easier, we’ve created a list of nine of the Michelin Guide recommended restaurants within a two hour drive of Sheffield.
These vary from traditional pub grub at a world-class level, to more experimental, experience focused menus.
1. The Pipe and Glass Inn, Beverley - 1 hour 18 minutes drive
This quaint, family-run restaurant stands as the only Michelin star venue in East Yorkshire after they earned the acclaimed title in 2010. Using locally-sourced produce and boasting a wide selection of ales, the gastro-pub offers the best of traditional Yorkshire food.
2. Winteringham Fields, Scunthorpe - 1 hour 8 minute drive
With fish sourced from nearby Grimsby, and meat and vegetables from the surrounding farms, this restaurant is perfectly positioned to bring the freshest ingredients straight to customers' plates.
3. The Angel, Hetton - 1 hour 49 minute drive
The Angel is considered one of the UK's very first gastro-pubs, playing a part in the local village since the 15th century. It's currently run by one of the country's most respected chefs, Michael Wignall, having won four Michelin stars at previous restaurants and earning one at this North Yorkshire location in 2019.
4. Roots, York - 1 hour 20 minute drive
With a revolving menu based on the time of the year, this Michelin star-winning restaurant focuses on dishes that can be shared, with small starters but larger mains and desserts.