These are some of the best Sheffield bars and restaurants with covered outdoor seating (and heaters)

Drinkers raise a glass at the Stags Head in a gazebo in the beer garden.

Here are some of the best food and drink venues in Sheffield with covered and heated outdoor seating to allow you to enjoy socialising outdoors in the middle of winter.

Kelham Kitchen and Wine Bar

This venue in the heart of Kelham Island has a vast drinks offering and a fantastic brunch and dinner menu.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Nursery Tavern on Ecclesall Road has heated covered seating out front and a much larger beer garden with heaters in the back.

With dozens of wines and delicious dishes to choose from, it is the perfect place to spend an evening. Kelham Kitchen has a small covered outside area with heaters to ensure you can have a drink outside in comfort this January.

It is noted on the website that guests are to sanitise their hands on arrival and wear masks when walking around the venue, and staff will wear PPE.

Aesthete

This independent coffee shop found in Walkley is a great place to unwind with a cuppa and a sweet treat. Aesthete also offers an incredible Instagram-worthy dinner menu. Outdoor seating in Aethete’s ‘shed’ is covered with one wall entirely open, ensuring air circulation.

Aesthete has outdoor seating in its shed, a quaint and covered area.

Hopper

Located on Ecclesall Road, this coffee house, bar, and kitchen has a little bit of everything. There’s plenty of plates for meat eaters as well as lots of vegetarian and vegan dishes. They also serve a range of cocktails, both classic and those of their own creation. Hopper has a cosy courtyard at the back complete with parasols and heaters, and dogs are welcome there too.

The Stag’s Head

This warm and inviting Nether Edge pub features a range of beers including many favourites from Thornbridge brewery. There are outdoor areas for all the family to enjoy, including a sizeable beer garden, and a children’s playground. Covid safety measures at this pub include collection only at the outside bar and hand sanitising stations are in place for staff and customers.

Hopper Cafe has a heated courtyard.

Nursery Tavern