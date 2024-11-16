Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At times Sheffield can feel like any other city centre high street with the same name brand shops and chain restaurants.

But around almost every corner is a hidden gem, whether that be the sprawling Red Brick market or the fragrance of dried flowers hanging from the ceiling in Moonko on Division Street.

I never find myself struggling for gift ideas for birthdays or Christmas when I am in town. Within Reason on Devonshire Street has everything from Jellycats to weather-predicting gnomes (one of which has made home outside my grandad’s caravan!). Birds Yard on Chapel Walk has plenty of handmade items from local makers which are perfect for unique gifts you won’t find anywhere else.

The recently opened Leah’s Yard is jam packed with local businesses including McKee Gallery, where you can pick up some of Pete McKee’s iconic designs, and La Biblioteka book shop, which stocks best-sellers and local talent. The cobbled streets of the former stamping works are a perfect place to spend an afternoon having a coffee or picking up some sweet treats at Doughboy.

These are some of the best independent shops and places to eat in Sheffield

Sheffield is also bursting with independent restaurants offering every cuisine under the sun. It’s home to plenty of food markets which mean you can go out with a group of friends and not worry about everybody liking the same type of food. My favourite is Sheffield Plate which hosts a weekly quiz night where you can win a bar tab to enjoy with your meal.

Broomhill is home to two of my favourite restaurants in the city: Proove and Nam Song. Nam Song is a great place to take guests who are looking for a unique dining experience where you can sit on cushions on the floor to enjoy your meal and Proove has an excellent variety of authentic Neapolitan pizza.

In the city centre El Paso is a brilliant place for Mexican food where you can expect sombreros, conga lines and expertly crafted cocktails.

Finally, Little Kelham is packed with brilliant places at which to eat including Domo which serves Sardinian food and the best tiramisu I have ever eaten.