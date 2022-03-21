We took a look through Google to find the best rated pubs in the city, to see what customers think of all the places to drink in Sheffield.
These are the 13 pubs with more than 200 reviews on Google which are rated at 4.5 stars and above.
1. The New Barrack Tavern
601 Penistone Rd, Sheffield S6 2GA| Rated 4.6 out of 5 (309 reviews).
“Great atmosphere, great fun staff, very organised seating arrangements and great beer.”
Photo: Google Maps
2. Two Thirds Beer Co
434-436 Abbeydale Rd, Nether Edge, Sheffield S7 1FQ| Rated 4.9 out of 5 (317 reviews).
“A great venue in a growing district of super bars. Excellent and unusual beers served by a very helpful and friendly staff. Highly recommended."
Photo: Google Maps
3. Wisewood Inn
539 Loxley Rd, Loxley, Sheffield S6 6RR| 4.6 out of 5 (578 reviews)
“Brilliant pub with and even better beer garden. The views over the valley are stunning. Food was cracking too.”
Photo: Google Maps
4. The Millowners Arms
Kelham Island Museum, Alma St, Sheffield S3 8RY| Rated 4.7 out of 5 (226 reviews). “Dropped by this place for dinner and drinks while visiting Sheffield for the day. We really liked the vibes here, in a nice location. The burgers were excellent and they also have a good selection of drinks.”
Photo: Google Maps