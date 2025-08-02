The York: Popular Sheffield pub gets new Indian kitchen with a variety of food offerings on their way
Karobar, an Indian kitchen based out of the Three Swords in Horsforth, Leeds, has announced that they will be opening a second location in Sheffield.
The cooking team will be joining staff at The York, on Fulwood Road in Broomhill, to bring their fresh take on Indian cuisine to the Steel City.
The pub has already been working with the team from Karobar to introduce a unique ‘Indian Sunday Roast’ which features the likes of chicken tikka sizzlers and nihari beef short ribs.
Their menu features a selection of small plates, along with sides and desserts.
Small plate options include Kerala mutton roast, crab xacuti quesadilla, Naga pork ribs and south Indian style chicken wings.
Throughout July visitors to the pub were invited to try the menu, with the collaboration officially launching on August 21.
