The York: Popular Sheffield pub gets new Indian kitchen with a variety of food offerings on their way

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 2nd Aug 2025, 07:02 BST
A popular pub is set to introduce a new menu following the launch of an Indian kitchen there.

Karobar, an Indian kitchen based out of the Three Swords in Horsforth, Leeds, has announced that they will be opening a second location in Sheffield.

A new Indian menu is being introduced at The York.placeholder image
A new Indian menu is being introduced at The York. | Google

The cooking team will be joining staff at The York, on Fulwood Road in Broomhill, to bring their fresh take on Indian cuisine to the Steel City.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pub has already been working with the team from Karobar to introduce a unique ‘Indian Sunday Roast’ which features the likes of chicken tikka sizzlers and nihari beef short ribs.

Love Sheffield? You’ll love our daily newsletter… Packed with the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.

Their menu features a selection of small plates, along with sides and desserts.

Small plate options include Kerala mutton roast, crab xacuti quesadilla, Naga pork ribs and south Indian style chicken wings.

Throughout July visitors to the pub were invited to try the menu, with the collaboration officially launching on August 21.

Related topics:York

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice