The worst rated establishments in Sheffield following food hygiene inspections in 2025

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 21st Jun 2025, 06:01 BST
Restaurants, cafes and shops are always getting inspected for food hygiene - so as we approach the midpoint of 2025 we take a look at how this year’s inspections have gone.

The Food Standards Agency roll out inspection programmes every year, with certain establishments receiving more than others based on the level of risk they pose to public health.

The time between inspections varies from six months for the highest risk businesses - that serve high risk, freshly cooked food like shellfish - to two years for lower risk businesses like small retailers selling prepacked foods.

Establishments are rated from 0 to 5, and judged on three categories including food handling, cleanliness of facilities and management of food safety.

Based on inspections that have taken place so far in 2025 (June 19), 20 have been given a rating of 1, while two have received the lowest rating of 0.

Some of those rated include nurseries and catering services run out of private addresses.

So we’ve gathered information on the 13 of those that are listed on Google and still accessible to the public.

