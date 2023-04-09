News you can trust since 1887
The Woodman, Rotherham: South Yorkshire pub named best in region and will not fight for national award

A Rotherham pub has been crowned the best in South Yorkshire in the The National Pub and Bar Awards 2023.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 9th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

The Woodman pub in Dalton, Rotherham is now in the running to be the best pub in Yorkshire and The Humber after their local-level victory.

Jack Donnelly, aged 33, General Manager of The Woodman, said: “It just makes you appreciate even more that what we are doing is really important to the community here.

"To win the best pub in Yorkshire, I would be ecstatic, as the whole team would be. It would just be amazing.”

The Woodman pub in Rotherham has been named the best pub in South Yorkshire in the National Pub and Bar Awards 2023.

The team at The Woodman will now attend an award ceremony in London in June, where they will discover if they have indeed won the award of the best pub in Yorkshire and The Humber.

The other winners from across YorkshireLincolnshire were the Shibden Mill Inn, West Yorkshire; The Fat Badger Harrogate, North Yorkshire; The Goodmanham Arms, East Riding of Yorkshire; and The Strait and Narrow, Lincolnshire.

