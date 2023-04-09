A Rotherham pub has been crowned the best in South Yorkshire in the The National Pub and Bar Awards 2023.

The Woodman pub in Dalton, Rotherham is now in the running to be the best pub in Yorkshire and The Humber after their local-level victory.

Jack Donnelly, aged 33, General Manager of The Woodman, said: “It just makes you appreciate even more that what we are doing is really important to the community here.

"To win the best pub in Yorkshire, I would be ecstatic, as the whole team would be. It would just be amazing.”

The team at The Woodman will now attend an award ceremony in London in June, where they will discover if they have indeed won the award of the best pub in Yorkshire and The Humber.

