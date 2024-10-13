Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA) 2024 has crowned one talented chef in Sheffield as the region’s ‘chef of the year’.

Mukter Ali, aged 52, the head chef and owner of The Vine Indian Cuisine in Mosborough, was crowned ‘chef of the year’ in the North East at a lavish awards ceremony in London last week.

Sunday, October 6 saw hundreds gather at the Royal Lancaster Hotel for what is described by the founder, Mohammed Munim, as “one of the most celebrated and prestigious events in the South Asian culinary landscape”.

The Vine, on School Street, is a family-run restaurant that has been serving the community for almost 10 years, with chef Ali joined by his sons, Akram, Mo and Imran Hussain.

Head chef and owner Mukter Ali scooped up 'Chef of the Year' award in the North East category at the ARTA. Here he is pictured with son Mo Hussain, who works in front of house at the restaurant. | Dean Atkins

Ali has been a chef since 1987, and has won numerous accolades over the years. But he admitted he still gets nervous competing for these prestigious awards. Thankfully he had his son Mo, aged 30, to go up on stage with him.

Mo said they were “extremely happy” to receive the recognition, giving a special thanks to their customers.

“Our customers had a big part to play in it all,” he said.

“It’s an experience that can’t be explained until you’re there. You have everyone’s eyes on you and you have got to stay calm and composed.”

The award came following nominations from his customers. He was then invited to Cambridge College Kitchen to compete in a ‘cook-off’ with up to 25 other chefs in the North East in front of three judges.

Despite Ali’s nerves about whether he would get through to the finals, his skills which he puts into practice seven days a week in his restaurant clearly shone through.

Vine Indian Cuisine has won numerous awards since it opened on School Street in Mosborough in June 2015. | Dean Atkins

Ali is an experienced chef and businessman, but he has now found Mosborough is where he will stay - especially now he has roped his sons into the restaurant with him.

After being trained while working for his uncle at Samad Cottage in Dronfield, Ali went on to run several businesses. This included Polash Balti House in Dronfield, Little India in Gleadless Townsend and Shimul in Meadowhead.

“I’m not moving now,” Ali said. “I like Mosborough, people are very polite. Customers know me very well.

“We come from a background where we like cooking - we know what we are doing.

“When I’m in the kitchen I like to mess about and see what I can make. Sometimes I make something just from my mind and let customers try it and they taste it and say it’s fabulous.”

He added: “At the end of the day it’s my bread and butter. We need to look after the business. Even my kids are working here. I wouldn’t be here if my children hadn’t come here with me. I brought them into the catering business.

“I am very happy and I am really proud of my sons.”

ARTA was hosted by BBC journalist Samantha Simmonds, and Britain’s Got Talent winner Richard Jones. Over 1,190 restaurants across the nation were nominated by more than 750,000 customers for the awards.