The Vine Indian Cuisine: Sheffield restaurant takes top place in Yorkshire and North East Curry Awards
Formerly the Yorkshire Curry Awards, one of the most prestigious recognitions of Asian cuisine in the north of England has rebranded this year to the Yorkshire and North East Curry Awards.
Run by Oceanic Awards, the annual competition includes a number of categories based on area, style and a ‘Voter’s Choice’ section.
And out of the many offerings across the north, a few Sheffield spots managed to take home awards following the ceremony at the Bradford Hotel.
The ‘Best of Sheffield’ category winner was Viaraaj Restaurant, on Chesterfield Road in Woodseats.
The category also featured an ‘Outstanding Achievement’ mention going to Prithiraj on Ecclesall Road in Sharrow, and ‘Recognised for Excellence’ achievement going to 400 D C in Castle Square.
Meanwhile, Cafe Indus, on London Road, took the ‘Cafe of the Year’ award.
Yet the greatest success may just be The Vine Indian Cuisine in Mosborough, with owners taking home a selection of accolades.
The restaurant was recognised as South Yorkshire’s ‘Curry Restaurant of the Year’ and received an Outstanding Achievement recognition in the ‘Fine Dining Indian Restaurant of the Year’ category.
But the cherry on top was being crowned overall Curry Restaurant of the Year winner, beating out competition from across all of Yorkshire and the north east.
Irfan Younis, spokesperson for the awards, said: “These awards provide a platform to applaud the exceptional efforts of those who have made significant contributions to the curry sector and continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry.
“We would like to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishments.”
