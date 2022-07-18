The restaurant, on Abbeydale Road, has received plenty of rave reviews from diners since it opened in April – and myself and my partner, Tom, have definitely joined them.

As soon as we walked in on a busy Saturday night we were impressed by the sleek decor and lively and exciting ambience.

Going in to this establishment felt like a special treat. In fact, we instantly felt like we were on holiday and as everything from the floor tiles to the light fittings are sourced from Turkey.

Inside the restaurant.

The holiday feeling was emphasised by all of the incredible food we ate.

For starters, I chose the falafel, which was delicious homemade balls of deep fried chickpeas and broad beans on a bed of hummus (£7). Tom couldn’t decide on just one so had two; sucuk, which is pan fried Turkish beef sausage (£6.60), and hummus kavurma, which is homous with pan fried tiny lamb cutlets and pine nuts (£8).

Both of us devoured the dishes – which looked beautiful on the plate – and were delighted with the rich and fresh flavours on our palettes. Tom said he’d never had meat so succulent than with either of his starters and I was particularly impressed with the light and creamy hummus.

For mains, I chose the vegi moussaka (£12), while Tom chose the mixed kebab (£21.50). The vegi moussaka, which is a house special, took me back to a meal I ate when I visited Turkey a few years ago.

A main course at Mavi Ruya, Sheffield. The vegi moussaka.

The blend of aubergine, courgette, potato, bechamel sauce, beans, green peppers, red peppers, all cooked in oven and topped with cheddar cheese, was simply perfection.

As a vegetarian, I know that this is a dish rarely found on menus so it was nice to have something different - and the dish served was delicious. The combination of ingredients melted in the mouth and was very moreish.

The portions were plentiful. My moussaka came served with a plate of Turkish style rice, but I personally had enough with the main dish. Tom’s kebab, made up of lamb shish, chicken shish, adana kebab, ribs and lamb chops and served with salad and rice, was also generous.

Tom said he hadn’t had such a nice kebab since a foreign holiday he took several years ago and proclaimed the whole meal the best restaurant meal he’d ever had. I agree.

The starters at Mavi Ruya, Sheffield. Top left: sucuk, top right: hummus kavurma, and middle: falafel.

Another thing which must be noted is that as well as offering the most divine flavour, each plate also offered a wonderful explosion of colour.

It is obvious that a lot of expertise and love had gone in to creating and serving each of the wonderful dishes we ate.

In addition, all of the staff were friendly and attentive.

With a large glass of house rose (£5.70) and a Rekorderlig cider (£5.40) to accompany our meal our final bill came to £66.10. We just can’t wait to return.

Delightful salad.

The complimentary bread served on arrival at Mavi Ruya, Sheffield.