One Derbyshire-born chef has been hailed for his talent at one the country’s most distinguished awards ceremonies for chefs.

Chris Mapp, the owner of the AA Rosette-awarded Tickled Trout in Barlow, Dronfield, has been awarded Best Pub Restaurant Chef in the UK at the Craft Guild Of Chefs Awards ceremony.

The event was held on Monday, June 24, at the London Grosvenor Hotel, with the award presented to Chris by Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

Chris said: “It was such an honour to receive this esteemed award as the UK's best pub restaurant chef, especially as this is recognition from the Craft Guild of Chefs. Having it presented to me by the Duchess of Edinburgh made the moment very special.

Pictured is the Tickled Trout owner Chris Mapp receiving the award from HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh. | Submitted

“In my 10th year as owner of the Tickled Trout, my passion for producing high quality dishes using local seasonal ingredients is as strong as ever, and I am incredibly proud of and thankful to the wonderful team who work alongside me."

The award recognises the high-quality food served at the Tickled Trout, Chris's commitment to supporting young chefs to realise their potential, and his overall contribution to the hospitality industry.

Chris now joins a long list of renowned chefs who have previously won this award, such as the Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge.

Chris Mapp has been the owner of the Tickled Trout Barlow for 10 years. | National World

For Chris, this recognition is long overdue, having trained in London in Michelin star restaurants owned by some of the world's greatest chefs, such as Marcus Waring and Gordon Ramsey.

Having firstly moved to Cornwall to open a restaurant called No. 6 with his good friend Paul Ainsworth, Chris was keen to move back to his home county of Derbyshire.

Then 10 years ago, Chris couldn’t believe his luck when his old local in Barlow came up for sale. He has since worked tirelessly to transform the Tickled Trout into a stunning dining pub that the village can feel proud of.