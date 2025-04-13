Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A historic pub has got a new lease of life with a focus on inclusivity, comfort and good beer.

The Three Tuns in the city centre dates back to the 18th century, drawing in plenty of regulars to the unique flat iron venue.

And now a new chapter of the pub is set to start, as leaseholder Jim Butterell plans to reinvigorate the beloved site.

Real ales will still be pushed front and centre, while a new selection of events is expected to draw in customers.

Manager Jim Butterell wants to keep the classic charm of the historic Three Tuns pub while providing a modern appeal. | Dean Atkins

While the pub is already open on reduced hours, an official launch party will take place on April 18 to welcome in the pub’s new look and team.

“It’s a relief to have the doors open and the tills going,” Jim told The Star.

“We’ve got some new signs outside to help people understand what’s happening because it’s gone through quite a few managers over the last year or so - we did have a couple of people come in after reading that so it shows people are interested in what we’re doing with the place.

“We want to elevate the experience and that’s a top to bottom approach, so it starts with the rebrand and then a physical transformation of the space.

“So there’s going to be a full redecoration and refurbishment over the coming months.

“But at its heart it’s still going to be a traditional pub, because that’s what it’s been since the 1700s and the building has got such traditional bones.

“Whilst it will still be a traditional pub at heart, we want to bring it to the modern day and have it a bit more event based - we’re going to have local chefs do pop-up supper clubs and classes like wreath making.”

People are already being welcomed through the door ahead of an official launch party on April 18. | Dean Atkins

A gay man himself, Jim is particularly keen to make the pub LGBT inclusive, though clarify that this does not mean it’s becoming simply a ‘gay bar’.

Jim added: “We want it to be an inclusive place, so everyone is welcome.

“Obviously it’s queer run with me at the helm and what we want to do is include the community.

“One of the first things we’ve done is become a fringe venue for Kelham Pride, which will be great.”

