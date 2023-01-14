Following its opening back in 2021, Cornerstone at Dyson Place’s blossoming reputation has seen it become one of Sheffield’s ‘go to spots’

Nestled in amongst the hustle and bustle of numerous eateries and locations dotted along Sharrow Vale Road, Cornerstone @ Dyson Place has made its home in a two-storey building which used to be the mission hall which was run by the church.

It’s one of those ‘hidden gems’ that you almost wouldn’t know that it’s there, when walking down Sharrow Vale Road or deviating from Ecclesall Road, with your only clue an A-board that directs you up a walkway to an open square — at least that was the case in my experience.

As you open the doors and make your way inside, it’s clear that this is a place for all, from parents dining out with their student kids to a group of mums with their kids enjoying a bite away from home, and even a couple enjoying a spot of brunch with their fluffy white dog in tow, yes, it’s welcoming of your four-legged friends — it was packed with a plethora of people from all walks of life, a positively bustling ensemble of customers enjoying their Sunday mid-morning.

Cornerstone @ Dyson Place is a great place to enjoy the passage of the day through to the evening, making it a multi-faceted and beautifully decorated location.

Before I could take in the scene or even take a step further, I was approached by one of the smiling front of house team who seated us at our table and in an act of seemingly unconscious synchronicity another team-member came by with our menus and took our drinks orders in one seamlessly flowing process. Efficient and with a smile, great stuff.After ordering a couple of dishes and a side order, we sat back and engaged in conversation as we took in the scene around us. It really is a well lit venue, from the broad-framed windows to the vast array, but not at all overbearing, collection of multiple lights and the comfortable yet spacious seating arrangements. You feel so close to others yet feel as though you have plenty of room to manoeuvre and relax at the same time.

For our brunch we ordered the Cornerstone Vegetarian, a home-special which consisted of smashed avocado, grilled tomato, thyme, roasted mushrooms, poached eggs, chimichurri, honey-glazed halloumi and Cornerstone beans on a slice of toasted sourdough. We also opted to go for a side of fries and Roasted Chorizo and Eggs, which featured roasted diced chorizo, cherry tomatoes, sriracha wilted spinach and poached eggs — this was topped with lemon aioli and pickled cabbage served on toasted sourdough.

The presentation of both dishes is a treat and gives you an immediate understanding as to why both dishes come in at a not so cheap £12 and £11.90 respectively, plus an additional £3.60 for the perfectly crispy (and moreish) fries. Again, it’s not cheap but my goodness they do taste fantastic. The honey-glazed halloumi and Cornerstone beans, as well as the rest of the Cornerstone vegetarian are simply wonderfully cooked, perfectly runny yolk without too much moisture - as some poached eggs can be from time to time - it may not look like there is a lot but each mouthful takes you on a journey, one that is certain to hit the spot… without fail.

The Roasted Chorizo and Eggs was a flavoursome treat with every carefully laden fork-full making its way down, leaving only a smile in its wake… or a little crumb of sourdough. If I were to criticise the dish in any way, I would have liked an additional slice of sourdough toast, if only to enjoy that now punctured mass of white and yellow just a little more.

The Roasted Chorizo and Eggs dish features roasted diced chorizo (of course), cherry tomatoes, sriracha wilted spinach and poached eggs

In total, our bill came to £31.50, for two brunch dishes, fries and two flat-white coffees — which may I add provided a brilliant caffeine kick.

I happened to find Cornerstone at Dyson Place completely by accident and sometimes those naturally occurring “accidents” can be one of the happiest around. It’s a great place to enjoy the passage of the day through to the evening, making it a multi-faceted and beautifully decorated location. Even better, there is a team on hand that makes the experience one of ease, relaxation and a prime example of not rushing for good reason.

From coffee and pastries over breakfast, brunch dishes, plus more all the way until last orders, maybe I will just have to make this my Cornerstone, a delightfully welcoming haven away from the elements in the weeks and months to come — plus it’s dog-friendly too!

The coffee is excellent and the flat-white delivered a brilliant (and much-needed) caffeine kick.

