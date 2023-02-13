As research shows over half of Sheffield families go out for a meal less often than they used to, a pub chain is offering a February ‘Feed the Family’ deal with meals for two adults and two children for £15 or £20.

The study has been conducted by pub company and brewer, Greene King, as part of research into how the cost of living crisis is affecting spending habits and what it terms as ‘the classic family mealtime’.

Greene King has several pubs across Sheffield, including: The Penny Black in the city centre; The Ball in Crookes; The Big Tree in Woodseats; Red Lion Inn in Gleadless; The Ridgeway Arms in Mosborough; The Devonshire Arms in Shirecliffe; The Acorn Inn in Burncross and The Belfry in Beighton.

According to the research, nearly half (45 per cent) of people in Sheffield now feel they are unable to treat their family as often.

Despite 70 per cent of respondents believing eating out is good for family morale, money worries mean that over half (53 per cent) of Sheffield families go out for a meal less than they used to, and over a third (39 per cent) now rarely ever eat out.

Nationwide, over a quarter of families (28 per cent) can only eat out when there is a deal on, and other cost saving tactics include choosing the cheapest items on the menu (25 per cent) and ordering tap water instead of purchasing a drink (23 per cent).

Following the research, Greene King has now launched ‘Feed the Family’, a deal which allows customers to buy two selected adult main meals and two children meals for just £15 or £20 at their local pub, location dependent. Additional children can then eat for just £1 when purchasing the deal.

Andrew Gallagher, Marketing Director at Greene King Local Pubs said: “To ensure we don’t miss out on the importance of family meals and to support our customers during these difficult times, we have launched Feed the Family, which will enable a family of four to enjoy a meal out for just £15-£20, with additional kid’s meals available for just £1.”

She added: “Our research shows that the average family meal out now costs around £90 – which given the current climate it is unsurprising that families are struggling to justify.

“Local pubs are a great place for families to get together, enjoy good food and escape an environment that is often consumed with distractions such as TV and work.”

Those wanting to take advantage of the Feed the Family deal can do so every weekday until February 26 at participating pubs, and can choose from a selection of pub classics, including Fish & Chips, Lasagne and Mac & Cheese.