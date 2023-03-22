It’s hard to miss one of Sheffield’s most iconic pubs when walking down Brown Street in the city centre, writes George Litchfield.

The bright-yellow bricks of the Rutland Arms still proudly display its heritage as a public bar opened by the Duncan Gilmour and Co. Brewery - who brewed in Sheffield up until 1959.

Inside, the pub’s eccentricity and unique character makes it, for me, one of the best places to grab a pint and a bite to eat in the city.

One of the first things you’ll spot when you walk in is the jukebox. But be warned, Sheffield band Arctic Monkeys are firmly on the venues’ banned list which hangs just above eye-level. The same goes for fellow Steel City act Pulp too.

Inside the Rutland Arms.

I went with family and friends last week who had come up for the football, and I’m sure there’ll be another addition to the list soon when one of them decided to put La Bamba on. Quite the transition from the Beatles track that had just finished playing.

If you can manage to avoid any musical misdemeanours though, you can enjoy a massive selection of craft-ale and a variety of guest beers, a selection which is probably why the pub has featured in the CAMRA National Good Beer Guide for almost 30-years.

This brings us onto the food - and gives me the chance to rave about the chip butty. It’s rated one of the best in the world (according to foodie website tasteatlas), and it’s one of the main reasons my family decided that this would be the only place they were going to go before the game. It also helps that it is massive.

The pub was buzzing when we went in, full of football fans without the chaotic tribal feel you can get if you try and go into one of the sport bars on the way to Bramall Lane. At the same time I’ve gone back on a weekday and it’s been quieter and a bit more relaxed which may be better if that’s what you’re looking for.

Inside the Rutland Arms.

The Rutland Arms really has its own distinct experience, and the impressive lego model of the pub which sits above the bar is a badge of honour for this. They do things in their own way - and this is why I’d say that you definitely need to give it a try at least once if you’re in the city. Just make sure you don't play the Top Gun theme…

*Content supplied by George Litchfield.

