The Scarsdale Hundred, on Sevenairs Road, Beighton, will open it’s doors to customers.

Work to convert the distinctive round building close to Crystal Peaks shopping centre started in August and has now been completed.

JD Wetherspoon said it had spent £2.19m converting the former Damon's site in Beighton, Sheffield, into The Scarsdale Hundred pub.

JD Wetherspoon said its newest venue, which will be managed by Emma Walker, had created 100 new jobs.

Ms Walker said: “My team and I are looking forward to welcoming customers into The Scarsdale Hundred and we are confident that the pub will be a great addition to the Beighton community and social scene.”

The pub takes its name from the old administrative district which the location used to fall within, when it was part of Derbyshire rather than Sheffield and was one of the 71 places recorded in the Scarsdale Hundred in the Domesday Book of 1086.

It will be decorated with historical photos, documents and artwork featuring local scenes and characters, with boards also displaying information about the history’s past.

The former Damon's Restaurant in Beighton, is set to open as The Scarsdale Hundred

That will include a map showing the settlements which made up the Scarsdale Hundred, and shields and banners depicting the settlements and individual townships which will adorn the rafters.

The Scarsdale Hundred will be open from 8am-11pm Sunday to Thursday, and 8am-midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Food will be served from opening until 11pm every day.

Children accompanied by an adult will be welcome there up until 9pm throughout the week.

The pub will be wheelchair accessible and have a specially adapted toilet for people with disabilities.

The interior of the pub.

It will have three fireplaces and booth seating plus a garden area with mature fir trees, new landscaping and a pergola.

As is customary with Wetherspoon pubs, The Scarsdale Hundred will specialise in real ales and traditional ciders, as well as craft and world beers, with a range of draught ales and bottled beers including those from local and regional brewers.

The American diner Damon’s restaurant closed in November 2019 and the building was bought by JD Wetherspoon, which gained planning permission to convert it into a pub featuring a garden area at the front.

Plans for a ‘high-level’ roof sign were rejected, however, as Sheffield Council’s planning officers thought this would detract from the distinctive curved roof.

The exterior of the pub.

The pub chain has since applied to make a ‘minor variation’ to its licence for the venue as it wishes to amend the layout, ‘rotating’ the back-of-house set-up and providing a smaller entrance lobby.

The new pub’s name is derived from the late Saxon period when counties were divided into administrative districts called hundreds.