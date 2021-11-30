The Scarsdale Hundred, on Sevenairs Road, Beighton, was originally scheduled to open on November 16, but the launch date was put back to November 30. Now the pub is due to open on December 14.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “It is definitely opening December 14. There isn’t really any information about the date changing.

"The fact is we always give projected opening dates out, but projects can take longer than first thought. This is the case here. There is nothing massive that has happened to push the date back.”

The former Damon's Restaurant in Beighton, is set to open as The Scarsdale Hundred

Work to convert the distinctive round building close to Crystal Peaks shopping centre started in August and is nearing completion.

The American diner Damon’s restaurant closed in November 2019 and the building was bought by JD Wetherspoon, which gained planning permission to convert it into a pub featuring a garden area at the front.

Plans for a ‘high-level’ roof sign were rejected, however, as Sheffield Council’s planning officers thought this would detract from the distinctive curved roof.

The pub chain has since applied to make a ‘minor variation’ to its licence for the venue as it wishes to amend the layout, ‘rotating’ the back-of-house set-up and providing a smaller entrance lobby.

The new pub’s name is derived from the late Saxon period when counties were divided into administrative districts called hundreds.