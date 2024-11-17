Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The managers of a Sheffield pub honoured as one of the UK’s most welcoming have spoken about the secret to its success.

The Peacock Inn in Stannington won the Warm Hospitality award at this year’s national Thwaites Hospitality Awards.

The pub was praised by judges for being “very welcoming and friendly”, delivering “fantastic food”, and having staff who are “knowledgeable on the products on offer”.

The Peacock Inn, on Stannington Road, Stannington, Sheffield

The Peacock Inn, which was taken over by the current managers last year, offers a range of homemade dishes and a fully stocked bar with everything from cask ales to premium gins.

Manager Tracy Shaw said: “When we took over the pub we turned the place around and made it a welcoming place for all our visitors. It doesn’t cost anything to make people feel special and it makes a difference to their day.”

Pub hosts monthly ‘friendship lunch’

The pub hosts a weekly quiz night on Tuesdays, live entertainment every month and a ‘friendship lunch’ on the first Wednesday of every month where people who my otherwise be isolated can meet new friends.

Tracy said: “Our friendship lunches are something I am very passionate about. For some people life is very lonely and the lunches are the only time they leave the house. You wouldn’t want to think of your gran or your mum sitting on their own.

“There were low numbers to begin with but we persevered and 47 people came to our last one. It’s a chance for us to give back to our community and it’s a lovely place for people to sit with others, chat and have a laugh.”

The Peacock Inn, on Stannington Road, Stannington, Sheffield | Thwaites

Tracy added: “It can be a really challenging job but the people make it worth it. It means a lot for our staff to be recognised for simply doing what we are here for.”

The Thwaites Hospitality Awards ceremony is hosted annually by the Lancashire-based, family-owned hospitality group, Daniel Thwaites.

It recognises excellence across the company’s portfolio of more than 190 pubs.

Thirteen award categories were up for grabs including Pub of the Year, Community Hero and Best Investment.

The judging process involved interviews and mystery pub visits.

Andrew Buchanan, director of pubs and brewing at Daniel Thwaites, said: “The Thwaites Hospitality Awards give us the opportunity to celebrate our tenants and their fantastic achievements over the last 12 months.

“We take great pride in our pubs and, once again, this year’s calibre of entrants has been outstanding.

“Despite the many challenges the industry has faced, all of our winners have gone above and beyond to demonstrate their resilience to adversity, their dedication to the hospitality sector, and our core values.”