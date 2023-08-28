3 . The Brown Bear

The Brown Bear on Norfolk Street is one of the oldest pubs in Sheffield city centre. The Grade II-listed red brick building dates back to the late 18th century, according to Historic England. The Samuel Smith pub, where the walls are plastered with posters from the nearby Crucible and Lyceum theatres, is believed to take its name from the bear pit at Sheffield Botanical Gardens. According to Sheffield & District CAMRA, in the 1920s a game called 'bumble puppy' in which balls were rolled down a slope towards a series of nine numbered arches was played there. Photo: National World