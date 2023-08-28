Sheffield has many fantastic pubs and breweries, often with fascinating stories behind them.
Some of the city’s pubs are hundreds of years old, with one dating back to 1475, and there are tales of ghosts, royal connections and even a secret tunnel. The stories behind how the pubs got their names also reveal much about Sheffield’s history.
Below are nine of the city’s oldest pubs, all of which have listed status due to the history of the buildings.
1. Old pubs collage.jpg
Some of Sheffield's oldest pubs, which between them have been standing for hundreds of years Photo: National World
2. The White Lion
The White Lion, on London Road, in Heeley, Sheffield, is a Grade II-listed building which has reportedly been trading as a public house since 1781. The attractive building is notable for its pretty glazed green green brick frontage and stained glass windows, and it has a pair of cosy snugs. It's a popular music pub, with live acts playing there most nights. Photo: Chris Etchells
3. The Brown Bear
The Brown Bear on Norfolk Street is one of the oldest pubs in Sheffield city centre. The Grade II-listed red brick building dates back to the late 18th century, according to Historic England. The Samuel Smith pub, where the walls are plastered with posters from the nearby Crucible and Lyceum theatres, is believed to take its name from the bear pit at Sheffield Botanical Gardens. According to Sheffield & District CAMRA, in the 1920s a game called 'bumble puppy' in which balls were rolled down a slope towards a series of nine numbered arches was played there. Photo: National World
4. The Albion
The Albion pub on London Road, just outside Sheffield city centre, is Grade II-listed. According to Historic England, it began life in the late 18th century as three houses before being converted into a pub. Today, it is particularly popular with Sheffield United fans and students. As well as a range of beers, it serves cocktails and pizzas, and it has a large, heated beer garden, where a colourful mural features several of the city's iconic buildings. Photo: Google