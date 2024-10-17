Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New beginnings are on the horizon for one critically-acclaimed restaurant in Sheffield as it prepares to reopen.

Earlier this month, The Star reported on The Old Vicarage, in Ridgeway, going into liquidation, with the liquidators citing the “long-lasting impact” of the pandemic as the cause.

Now, Tessa Bramley, the owner of the Michelin-recommended restaurant, has revealed the restaurant will be reopening this weekend following an extensive refurbishment.

Tessa told The Star that the liquidation process was a “conventional administrative process” that saw a subsidiary company ‘voluntarily’ close in order to prepare for an exciting new hotel project.

The Old Vicarage closed its doors over the summer so the team could prepare for its exciting plans to expand into the hotel industry. | National World

“We are overwhelmed with messages of support from well-wishers and I send my heartfelt thanks, especially to those who may have assumed the worst,” Tessa said.

“Now my wonderful management team has made a major investment in this project. We are all newly refurbished and the place is looking beautiful. They really have done a fabulous job and worked tirelessly to transform this charming old building.

“They are working amazingly hard to give people a fantastic night out, as always with our trademark old-school hospitality, discreet table service and top-class cooking.”

The Michelin Guide described the restaurant as a “delightful former vicarage in a semi-rural spot on the city’s edge”. | National World

She added: “To quell any further speculation, I can confirm that The Old Vicarage remains wholly owned, it is all in outright family ownership, with no shareholders, investors or lenders.

“Thanks to everyone for all their words of encouragement. If we can rely on some support from local people we will be just fine.”

The plans to expand into the hotel industry is part of a “long-running building programme”, and is set to be concluded next year, in 2025. Plans include six letting rooms, and two suites.

When asked how much had been spent on the refurbishment of the Victorian house, Tessa described the figure as “eye-watering”.

Tessa Bramley, owner of The Old Vicarage, said the restaurant will continue to offer their "trademark old-school hospitality, discreet table service and top-class cooking". | National World

The Old Vicarage has been serving customers a sophisticated fine-dining menu in Ridgeway since 1988.

It is still the only restaurant in Sheffield to have received a Michelin Star, which was awarded in 1998, and held until 2015. It is currently one of only three near and in Sheffield that are in the Michelin Guide, along with Jöro and Rafters.

For more information, please visit: https://tessabramley.co.uk/restaurant/