As pub exteriors go, it does not look the most welcoming – with a man hanging from a gibbet outside in a metal cage.

But the Noose & Gibbet Inn on Broughton Lane in Attercliffe, Sheffield – across the road from Utilita Arena Sheffield – is actually one of the city’s most popular pubs. The 18th century watering hole, which is also a bed and breakfast, boasts an impressive 4.3 stars out of five on Google reviews with lots of praise for the 'brilliant atmosphere’ and ‘friendly staff’.

The man hanging outside, looking down at passersby with a mournful expression on his pale, lifeless face, is the notorious highwayman Spence Broughton. He was sentenced to death in 1792 after robbing a mail boy delivering the post to Sheffield and Rotherham. A judge, wishing to make an example of him, ordered that his body be hanged on a gibbet on Attercliffe Common and left on display there as a macabre warning to others.

Why was Spence Broughton’s body left hanging from a gibbet on Attercliffe Common?

The Noose & Gibbet Inn on Broughton Lane in Attercliffe, Sheffield, takes its name from the tale of the notorious highwayman Spence Broughton, whose body was left hanging nearby on Attercliffe Common for more than 35 years as a warning to others

His corpse was left to decompose within a cage and it became a ghoulish visitor attraction, reportedly drawing 40,000 people within the first few days of its appearance close to the road between Sheffield and Rotherham. There it would remain for more than 35 years until the gibbet was taken down in 1827 and Broughton’s remains were buried in a churchyard in Darnall. The metal shackles and belt believed to part of his gibbet chains would many years later go on display at Weston Park Museum.

Broughton and his accomplice John Oxley had stopped a post boy one night in early 1791 at Ickles, on the Rotherham edge of Attercliffe Common, and robbed him of the mail bag. The post boy was reportedly dragged from his horse before his hands and feet were bound and a handkerchief was tied around his eyes. Broughton and Oxley fled towards Mansfield but when they examined the contents of the bag they were disappointed to find that the only item of significant value was a French bill of exchange worth £123, which Oxley headed to London to cash.

Oxley was later that year caught after robbing a mail boy in Cambridge and admitted to two more robberies, including the one between Sheffield and Rotherham. He implicated Spence Broughton and Thomas Shaw in the crimes, and all three were arrested.

Who was Spence Broughton and how did he end up choosing a life of crime?

A model of Spence Broughton hanging outside The Noose & Gibbet Inn on Broughton Lane in Attercliffe, Sheffield. Broughton was convicted in 1792 of highway robbery. He was executed and his body was left hanging on Attercliffe Common for more than 35 years as a warning to others.

Shaw testified against his accomplices at court in London, playing down his own role in order to avoid conviction, while Oxley managed to escape from prison before trial, leaving Broughton to face justice alone at York Castle in 1792, with Shaw as a witness for the prosecution. Broughton was found guilty of highway robbery, sentenced to death, and executed in April that year.

A mural on the wall of The Noose & Gibbet Inn describes Broughton as a ‘gentleman farmer’ from Lincoln, who it says ‘married well and received a handsome dowry’ – only to squander their money through his love of gambling at cock fights. It was to recoup his losses that he turned to crime, the mural says, becoming a member of the ‘Hatters Club’ – a local band of Attercliffe villains.

A mural at The Noose & Gibbet Inn on Broughton Lane in Attercliffe, Sheffield, dedicated to the highwayman Spence Broughton

One of the illustrated panels on the walls of The Noose & Gibbet Inn on Broughton Lane in Attercliffe, Sheffield, telling the story of the highwayman Spence Broughton