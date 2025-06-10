The nine best pubs in Sheffield according to readers

So when we asked our readers which the best pub in Sheffield was, there were some passionate responses.
We’ve therefore gathered a list of nine of the top responses to see which pubs stand above the rest.
From big chains, to small independent pubs, we’ve had a bit of everything recommended.
So see how your local ranks below, and maybe even find a new watering hole.
1. The Commercial, Chapeltown
Many recommended this friendly pub in Chapeltown for its great service and reasonable price. One reader wrote: "It's the best pub by miles. Large choices of beers and spirits, all well kept and presented. Good food all reasonably priced but best of all a brilliant atmosphere. Well done to all involved - great pub." | Google
2. The Bankers Draft, City Centre
Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin outside The Bankers Draft in Sheffield city centre. The popular city centre spot has continued to attract visitors, with one reader writing 'possibly the last pub in Sheffield with original city centre character.' Photo: JPI Media
3. The Beer Engine, Highfield
This hotspot for cask beers is perfect for any ale lover. One reader described it as a 'great pub'. | Google Maps
4. Sheffield Tap - City Centre
The Sheffield Tap, within the train station, has collected a number of accolades since its reopening in the early 2000s and was recently labelled one of the best places to grab a pint while travelling across Europe. One commenter said: "A good variety of beers, and a great place to watch the trains as it's on the station." | CAMRA Photo: CAMRA
