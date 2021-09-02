If you’re already thinking about the feast you want to enjoy over the weekend, this list of the best chinese takeaways in Sheffield, compiled from Google reviews, is exactly what you need.
These are the top nine chinese takeaways in Sheffield with more than 50 reviews, receiving a rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 or above.
1. New Hing Lung
Address: 241 Abbeydale Rd, Nether Edge, Sheffield S7 1FJ.
Rating: 4.9 out of 5. (83 reviews)
What people say: “Best Chinese takeaway I have ever had and so cheap.”
Photo: Google Maps
2. Wing Wah
Address: 95 Stradbroke Dr, Sheffield S13 8SE.
Rating: 4.7 out of 5. (51 reviews)
What people say: “Absolutely delicious, great food, great value, great people.”
Photo: Google Maps
3. Kitchen King
Address: 648 Chesterfield Rd, Woodseats, Sheffield S8 0SB.
Rating: 4.6 out of 5. (62 reviews)
What people say: “The food was extremely tasty, well cooked and the portions were very generous.”
Photo: Google Maps
4. Golden Taste
Address: 279 London Rd, Highfield, Sheffield S2 4NF.
Rating: 4.5 out of 5. (170 reviews)
What people say: “Absolutely lovely food, massive portions, friendly staff… 100% recommend.”
Photo: Google Maps