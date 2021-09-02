These are the best chinese takeaways in Sheffield according to reviews from users on Google.

The nine best chinese takeaways in Sheffield according to Google reviews

As the weekend approaches, the thought of a chinese takeaway on the sofa after a long, hard slog at work sounds very appealing.

By Brogan Maguire
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 3:25 pm

If you’re already thinking about the feast you want to enjoy over the weekend, this list of the best chinese takeaways in Sheffield, compiled from Google reviews, is exactly what you need.

These are the top nine chinese takeaways in Sheffield with more than 50 reviews, receiving a rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 or above.

Are you tempted?

1. New Hing Lung

Address: 241 Abbeydale Rd, Nether Edge, Sheffield S7 1FJ. Rating: 4.9 out of 5. (83 reviews) What people say: “Best Chinese takeaway I have ever had and so cheap.”

2. Wing Wah

Address: 95 Stradbroke Dr, Sheffield S13 8SE. Rating: 4.7 out of 5. (51 reviews) What people say: “Absolutely delicious, great food, great value, great people.”

3. Kitchen King

Address: 648 Chesterfield Rd, Woodseats, Sheffield S8 0SB. Rating: 4.6 out of 5. (62 reviews) What people say: “The food was extremely tasty, well cooked and the portions were very generous.”

4. Golden Taste

Address: 279 London Rd, Highfield, Sheffield S2 4NF. Rating: 4.5 out of 5. (170 reviews) What people say: “Absolutely lovely food, massive portions, friendly staff… 100% recommend.”

