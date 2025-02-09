Each month, booking website OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews to help foodies discover new favourites.
The top 10, as of February 6 2024, can be found below and includes includes Italian, Vietnamese, Japanese, Brazilian and Argentinian restaurants.
Will you be visiting any of these restaurants during 2025?
1. Restaurants
The most booked restaurants in South Yorkshire are revealed by OpenTable
2. Piccolino - Sheffield
Piccolino is on Millennium Square, opposite the Winter Garden, in Sheffield city centre. The popular Italian restaurant has an open kitchen, cocktail bar and a terrace with a retractable roof. It has a 4.3/5 rating from 352 reviews on OpenTable.
One reviewer said: “The food was incredible and we loved everything we had.” | NW
3. Tsuki, Sheffield
Tsuki, on West Street, in Sheffield city centre, is an authentic Japanese restaurant and bar serving sushi, sashimi and other delicacies, along with a range of cocktails, in a stylish setting. It has a 4.6/5 rating out of 1,350 reviews on OpenTable.
| Google-Tsuki
4. Estabulo - Doncaster
Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill, at Unit 5, Herten Triangle, Herten Way, Doncaster, serves up Brazilian-style grilled meat, which is skewered and then cooked slowly on open flames. There are also a selection of vegetarian, Halal and fish dishes available, and a salad bar. It has a 4.4/5 rating on OpenTable, with one diner calling the food 'absolutely amazing'.
Photo: JPImedia