The most booked restaurants across South Yorkshire have been revealed – perfect places to visit during 2025

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 9th Feb 2025, 05:00 BST

The most booked restaurants in South Yorkshire have been revealed – ideal for anyone planning a day trip over the coming months.

Each month, booking website OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews to help foodies discover new favourites.

It has compiled a list of the most frequently booked restaurants across Sheffield and South Yorkshire – including eateries in Barnsley and Doncaster.

The top 10, as of February 6 2024, can be found below and includes includes Italian, Vietnamese, Japanese, Brazilian and Argentinian restaurants.

Will you be visiting any of these restaurants during 2025?

Piccolino is on Millennium Square, opposite the Winter Garden, in Sheffield city centre. The popular Italian restaurant has an open kitchen, cocktail bar and a terrace with a retractable roof. It has a 4.3/5 rating from 352 reviews on OpenTable. One reviewer said: “The food was incredible and we loved everything we had.”

Tsuki, on West Street, in Sheffield city centre, is an authentic Japanese restaurant and bar serving sushi, sashimi and other delicacies, along with a range of cocktails, in a stylish setting. It has a 4.6/5 rating out of 1,350 reviews on OpenTable.

Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill, at Unit 5, Herten Triangle, Herten Way, Doncaster, serves up Brazilian-style grilled meat, which is skewered and then cooked slowly on open flames. There are also a selection of vegetarian, Halal and fish dishes available, and a salad bar. It has a 4.4/5 rating on OpenTable, with one diner calling the food 'absolutely amazing'.

