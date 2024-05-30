Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s the only business on the busy stretch of food establishments to have such a low hygiene score

An Indian takeaway in Sheffield has received a food hygiene rating score of 1 - meaning major improvements were found in at least one key area at its last inspection.

The Mogul Room, which has been trading for more than a decade from Sharrow Vale Road, Sharrow, was inspected by environmental health officers from Sheffield City Council last month, on April 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The officers, who work in partnership with the Food Standards Agency, inspected the premises to give it a score from zero to five, based on how it performed in three areas.

The Mogul Room, on Sharrow Vale Road, Sheffield, was given a dismal rating at its most recent hygiene inspection.

The areas looked at are:

Hygienic food handling - Hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building - Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building

Management of food safety - System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future

As is often the case, it was the management of food safety that particularly marked down the establishment at the time of inspection.

The Mogul Room, which is listed as a restaurant food business, was found to be ‘generally satisfactory’ for its hygienic food handling [equivalent of a score of three]; ‘improvement necessary’ for the cleanliness of the facilities and building [equivalent of a score of two]; and lastly ‘major improvement necessary’ for the management of food safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue is believed to now only provide takeaway and delivery services. On Just Eat, The Mogul Room has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating, with 270 reviews.