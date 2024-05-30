The Mogul Room: Sheffield takeaway with rave reviews receives food hygiene score of 1 at inspection
An Indian takeaway in Sheffield has received a food hygiene rating score of 1 - meaning major improvements were found in at least one key area at its last inspection.
The Mogul Room, which has been trading for more than a decade from Sharrow Vale Road, Sharrow, was inspected by environmental health officers from Sheffield City Council last month, on April 17.
The officers, who work in partnership with the Food Standards Agency, inspected the premises to give it a score from zero to five, based on how it performed in three areas.
The areas looked at are:
- Hygienic food handling - Hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building - Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building
- Management of food safety - System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future
As is often the case, it was the management of food safety that particularly marked down the establishment at the time of inspection.
The Mogul Room, which is listed as a restaurant food business, was found to be ‘generally satisfactory’ for its hygienic food handling [equivalent of a score of three]; ‘improvement necessary’ for the cleanliness of the facilities and building [equivalent of a score of two]; and lastly ‘major improvement necessary’ for the management of food safety.
The venue is believed to now only provide takeaway and delivery services. On Just Eat, The Mogul Room has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating, with 270 reviews.
In Sheffield, there are 11 restaurants/cafes/canteens with a one-star food hygiene rating, whereas 68 per cent of these businesses have a five-star hygiene score.
