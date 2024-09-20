Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A longstanding restaurant in Sheffield has been hit with a one-star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency after a recent inspection.

The Mediterranean, at 271 Sharrow Vale Road, Sharrow, was visited by environmental health officers from Sheffield City Council on August 6, 2024.

Inspectors found that the seafood and tapas restaurant, which is registered under the name of ‘The Mediterranean Seminary Ltd’, needed ‘major necessary improvement’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each inspection sees three key areas looked at and given a mark, which then contributes to an overall food hygiene rating score.

The Mediterranean, on 271 Sharrow Vale Road, was given a 1-star food hygiene rating at its recent inspection., was given a 1-star food hygiene rating at its recent inspection. | National World

The breakdown of the inspection, which was recently published online to the public, revealed that the management of food safety was the area that the restaurant performed the poorest in.

At the time of the inspection, these were the standards found:

Hygienic food handling , which includes preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage - was scored as ‘ good ’.

, which includes preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage - was scored as ‘ ’. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building , which includes having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control, to enable good food hygiene - was scored as ‘ improvement necessary ’.

, which includes having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control, to enable good food hygiene - was scored as ‘ ’. Management of food safety, which includes system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future - was scored as ‘major improvement necessary’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The purpose of the food hygiene rating system is to give consumers the knowledge they need to make informed decisions on where to eat.

The city council works with businesses with scores of two and less from the time of their inspection to assist them in becoming compliant.

The Mediterranean has been serving authentic Spanish dishes for over 30 years. They have a rating of 4.4 out of five, with 209 reviews on Google.

It is believed to have been taken over by new management earlier this year.

The restaurant was contacted ahead of publication for a comment.