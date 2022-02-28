This city centre spot was set up in 2014 and is already a favourite. Already set in Sheffield’s main trendy quarter, its mix of scratched up skateboards and Keith Haring artworks has made for a modish American diner with a laid back setting, good tunes and an atmosphere that lets you lead friends in by promising you “know a place”. But I also saw a family of 10 arrive on my last visit. It’s a small diner, but they’ve got you covered.

Another reason the Fox isn’t feeling so lucky is he gets the best view in the house of the open kitchen and will never get to eat any of the fried chicken. Which is pretty much the entire menu, by the way. Aside from some halloumi or mac’n’cheese for the veggies in your group (there are no vegan options) everything on the Lucky Fox’s short menu has been defeathered and deep fried. There are 12 things on the menu and eight of them either star ‘our famous fried chicken’ or the wings that came off it, or both.

So, thankfully, it’s quite good. I’ve taken two trips to Lucky Fox now and come away with messy fingers and a clean plate. The Chick’n Fries - which is just, uh, chicken and fries - is a good place to start, but their dirty burgers are pretty primal. One burger is a slapping of mac and cheese with fried chicken on top, and my partner took a few aims with her fork trying to decide where to start. It is a short but grizzly menu for you to attack. Have fun.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lucky Fox uses scratched up skateboards, neon signs and Keith Haring artwork to make a trendy American style fried chicken diner.

Here’s where I’ll invite some debate. In two trips to Lucky Fox, and seeing four different items off their menu, I don’t think - THINK - I’ve seen any dark meat in their fried chicken either time. I’m certain it’s all breast and no thighs - I didn’t know that was legal in fried chicken. Any family who’s split even a KFC 10-piece bucket knows battle lines are drawn over favourite pieces. I hope on a future visit I’m surprised by some leg meat, but I don’t think it’s in the kitchen.

Another personal point, but I’m not a fan of the wings. I’ve tried both flavours they serve now, hot sauce and chipotle. It’s falling off the bone and looks sensational, but it’s not the flavour - it’s the salt. I’ve found on two visits the wings are mouth-achingly salty, so I eat one and pass them off to a friend. That said, my partner ate them all and really enjoyed them, so what do I know.

The Lucky Fox already has me down as a repeat customer, and I’ve seen a lot of happy faces on my trips there. They have their formula sorted and you’re in safe hands there, whether bringing family or friends. You’ll be as stuffed as The Fox for less that £13 per person, so give it a go for a no fuss night out.

The Lucky Fox food is primal - fried chicken, chips, dirty burgers and wings, served on trays with pickles and hot sauce.

One of the dirty burgers is a slapping of mac 'n' cheese with fried chicken. My partner didn't know how to attack it with her fork.