The Cosy Chameleon Cafe: New reptile cafe to open in place of long-standing Sheffield gift store

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 22nd Jun 2024, 05:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A beloved gift store and cafe has shut down in Sheffield - but plans for its replacement have been revealed.

Seasons Gallery on Abbeydale Road South, Totley Rise, announced on the social media earlier this month that the shop would be closing its doors for the final time. 

The gift store and cafe had been trading for more than 10 years, but its owner Gillian Hague revealed it was time for her to “hang up my apron and retire”. However, the store unit won’t be closed for long.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Sheffield and across South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter.

Seasons Gallery had been on Abbeydale Road South for more than 10 years, but it has now closed its doors for the final time.Seasons Gallery had been on Abbeydale Road South for more than 10 years, but it has now closed its doors for the final time.
Seasons Gallery had been on Abbeydale Road South for more than 10 years, but it has now closed its doors for the final time. | National World

On June 5, the team posted on Facebook: “The end of an era, we will close today at 5pm but will reopen very shortly under new management and a new name - The Cosy Chameleon Cafe.

“A huge thank you to all our lovely staff & customers for their support over the years. It’s been fun but the time has come for me to hang up my apron and retire.”

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield, Debs and Declan Tormey revealed their plans for the Cosy Chameleon Cafe. The couple said they will display their 25 reptiles at the eatery, including a  boa constrictor, and a jewelled lizard.

Debs, aged 34, said she wants to challenge people’s fears of reptiles and “encourage people to realise that they are incredible creatures”.

Related topics:SheffieldSocial mediaCafePeopleReptilesSouth YorkshireFacebookBBC Radio Sheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.