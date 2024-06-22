The Cosy Chameleon Cafe: New reptile cafe to open in place of long-standing Sheffield gift store
and live on Freeview channel 276
Seasons Gallery on Abbeydale Road South, Totley Rise, announced on the social media earlier this month that the shop would be closing its doors for the final time.
The gift store and cafe had been trading for more than 10 years, but its owner Gillian Hague revealed it was time for her to “hang up my apron and retire”. However, the store unit won’t be closed for long.
Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Sheffield and across South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter.
On June 5, the team posted on Facebook: “The end of an era, we will close today at 5pm but will reopen very shortly under new management and a new name - The Cosy Chameleon Cafe.
“A huge thank you to all our lovely staff & customers for their support over the years. It’s been fun but the time has come for me to hang up my apron and retire.”
Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield, Debs and Declan Tormey revealed their plans for the Cosy Chameleon Cafe. The couple said they will display their 25 reptiles at the eatery, including a boa constrictor, and a jewelled lizard.
Debs, aged 34, said she wants to challenge people’s fears of reptiles and “encourage people to realise that they are incredible creatures”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.