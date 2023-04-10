The charming way Hendo's secret recipe used to be mixed to make Sheffield's favourite condiment

Only a handful of people in the world know the recipe to make Henderson’s Relish, the city’s beloved condiment that has been produced in Sheffield for the last 138 years.

Grocer, Harry Henderson, blended the first batch of his famous spicy sauce with the same secret recipe used today in 1885, and since then, the company has only been owned by two other families.

The Freemans are the second of those two families to own Henderson’s Relish, or Hendo’s as it is affectionately known by many in Sheffield.

Siblings, Simon Freeman and Julia Waxman, are the current directors of the firm; and have previously explained how one of the responsibilities that comes with being in charge of Hendo's is being custodian of the Relish’s secret recipe, which has long been one of the city’s best-kept secrets.

Picture: Scott Merrylees

Up until then, a spoon passed between custodians of the recipe was the only way of ensuring that tangy Hendo’s taste was perfectly mixed.

Recalling a video he took of his father showing him how to mix the secret recipe, Simon said in 2021: “Dad’s like: “So you get this spoon here.” It was like an old-looking silver scoop. And I said: “How much is that, how many grams or millilitres is that, Dad?” And he said: “I don’t know, it’s just the spoon.”

“I said: “But we don’t know how much that is, what if we lost the spoon?” “Well, we won’t,” he replied. And that, literally, is how it was done.”

Julia “We’ve moved on, but that only happened when we moved here [to the Parkway site in 2013].”