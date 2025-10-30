The Bluebell Inn: Managers behind Marston's pub in Manvers, Rotherham, reveal when it will reopen
Marston’s The Bluebell Inn, on Manvers Way, temporarily closed on October 27 to allow refurbishment to take place.
The new-look pub will offer a dedicated family lounge, providing a welcoming space for all ages.
The renovation will also see the creation of a brand-new bar area, enhanced with new screens, showing Sky Sports and TNT.
Areas will be separated by a central partition, with food still being served including pub classics and smaller portions on the kids’ menu.
Once the pub reopens its doors, guests will still be able to enjoy popular offers that are set to remain, such as a curry and a drink for £13.45 on a Wednesday.
Customers will be welcomed back to the much-loved local on November 19, with a charity quiz night taking place on that date to celebrate.
This will be followed by live music acts on November 20, and a Johnny Cash tribute act on Saturday, November 22.
General manager, Harley Dawson, said: “We’re incredibly excited to announce the refurbishment of The Bluebell Inn, to welcome our community, whatever the occasion.
“The refurbishment will create more employment opportunities, both front and back of house, and will provide a new space for our customers to enjoy a drink at the bar, to watch this year’s biggest sporting events, or to spend quality time over a family meal.”