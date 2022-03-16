The best Sheffield fish and chip shops offering gluten free options - according to Google and Tripadvisor reviews

Good old fish and chips is pretty much the national dish and most peoples’ go to dish for a quick and easy, but tasty tea.

However, if you suffer from Coeliac disease then fish and chips is pretty much a no no.

A number of fish and chip shops are now offering gluten free options.

The condition causes the immune system to attack the body’s own tissues if gluten is eaten causing a range of symptoms, including diarrhoea, abdominal pain and bloating.

A lot of the food available from fish and chip shops contains gluten, such as the batter which is made with wheat flour.

However, Coeliac-friendly fish and chip shops are now popping up all over the UK.

And so we have pulled together a few Sheffield ones offering Gluten-free options.

Stanwood Friery in Stannington

The chippy offers gluten free batter on Saturdays, according to reviewers on Google.

The place has got an average of 4.8 stars out of five based on 61 online reviews.

One reviewer praised the shop for “giving excellent servings” and praised the “lovely fish and chips.”

Neptune Fish & Chips on Ecclesall Road

The chip shop is popular with customers, earning 4.7 stars based on 81 reviews.

One customer said: “Totally recommended. A real treat that you can enjoy anytime. Good prices and choice too."

Another added: “Great gluten free fish and chips. They even stock gluten free malt vinegar substitute."

Whitby’s Fish & Chip Restaurant in Catcliffe

Just over the border into Rotherham, the popular venue has 4.4 stars based on more than 3000 reviews.

Posting a Google review, Denise Kirkham said: ”Friendly staff, very tasty (and) well presented food – will be making another visit.”

Townend Fish Bar in Gleadless